Campbell County now stands at 116 active COVID-19 cases, which is the highest number of the year and the highest since Dec. 30, when there were 157.
Over the last two weeks there have been 155 new confirmed cases in Campbell County. At the start of July, there were only 24 active cases here, so there's been an increase of 646% in the last month or so.
Local hospitalizations stand at seven, a welcome decrease from Tuesday when there were 12 in the hospital.
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 9,306 (as of Aug. 2)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,257 (as of Aug. 2)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,047
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 21
- Number of probables: 573
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 155
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,865
- Number of active cases: 116
- Recoveries: 5,258
- Recoveries in past seven days: 62
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 64
- Hospitalizations today: 7
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 154
- Number of probables: 11,033
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 1,438
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 55,167
- Number of active cases: 968
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 786
- Hospitalizations today: 76
