Recycling
Aluminum cans are compressed into blocks at Gillette’s CARE Center Tuesday for recycling.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

People who are big on recycling have two options in Campbell County. Both the city and the county have their own recycling programs.

In 2016, the curbside blue bag program was draining money from the city of Gillette and Campbell County, costing them $130,000 and $342,000, respectively, in 2015. The county was paying more than $450,000 a year to take the materials away, and a lot of it wasn’t even recyclable.

