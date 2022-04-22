Partly cloudy early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 62F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms and gusty winds early - still blustery after midnight with periods of snow likely. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
People who are big on recycling have two options in Campbell County. Both the city and the county have their own recycling programs.
In 2016, the curbside blue bag program was draining money from the city of Gillette and Campbell County, costing them $130,000 and $342,000, respectively, in 2015. The county was paying more than $450,000 a year to take the materials away, and a lot of it wasn’t even recyclable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.