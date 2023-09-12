 Skip to main content
Organizers hope for return to normalcy at Campbell County's annual used book sale

People comb through thousands of titles Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the annual Friends of the Library used book sale at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette. A pre-sale event for Friends of the Library members begins Friday evening before opening to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday.

With the start of the annual used book sale kicking off this week, there comes a hope, at least from organizers, of a calmer week than the havoc that ensued about this same time last year.

Lucina Gutierrez shops at the annual Friends of the Library used book sale last year. This year's sale opens to the public Saturday and runs through next Thursday.
The annual used book sale was postponed in 2022 due to a water main break that flooded the library’s basement. Organizers weathered the storm and came out of the experience with new ideas.

