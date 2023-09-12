Organizers hope for return to normalcy at Campbell County's annual used book sale

With the start of the annual used book sale kicking off this week, there comes a hope, at least from organizers, of a calmer week than the havoc that ensued about this same time last year.
Visitors to the sale last year may remember an influx of water that initially put a damper on the sale’s festivities. The pre-sale event for Friends of the Library members was canceled due to a water main break that closed the library so that repairs and cleanup could be done.
The break happened Monday right before the Tuesday evening kickoff. Donna Webb, Friends of the Library co-chair, remembers carrying up stacks of books before being told she could no longer go back down to the lower level.
But even with all of the setbacks the show must, as they say, go on. And go on it did.
“Honestly, it was the best sale we ever had,” Webb said.
After the initial shut down, librarians and volunteers worked to ensure the community had access to the sale that has now become a staple event. Even though the rest of the library remained closed to browsing and checking out of other items, locals still had free reign over the thousands of books that laid on tables at the delayed Saturday opening.
Webb said that although the week didn’t go as planned, the delayed start also gave organizers additional insight.
“We found out that Saturday was the way to go,” Webb said.
With that knowledge, the 36th Annual Campbell County Public Library Used Book Sale begins with a pre-sale event for Friends on Friday evening before opening to the public Saturday morning, just before the annual Ride and Read Car Show.
The regulars
As with any marquee event, the annual sale has grown to include its regulars.
Krisene Watson, extension and outreach services manager at the library, said she’s come to know some thrifters by first name and others by the authors they search for each year. She’s seen children bring in suitcases and leave with them filled. And each year, a gentleman who has a home library scans the goods to see if there’s anything he can add to his now thriving collection.
Webb said the Little Free Libraries all across town also get a facelift after the week-long event.
“The woman that stocks those, she always comes in to pick up new books,” she said.
Even with the steady stream of regulars, the two said there are also new faces that make appearances — especially last year. With the book sale being opened but the rest of the library remaining closed, organizers at the front redirected locals who’d stopped by to use computers or have something notarized.
And although some chose to turn around after they were told the library itself was closed, Watson said there were also some who ended up checking out the sale for the first time.
Money from the sale goes toward things like the annual bookmark contest or extra items the library needs that are outside of the budget. High school students are also able to apply for a scholarship that’s funded by the Friends of the Library.
The Friends initially planned on slotting five $1,000 scholarships for students out of their budget but the last two years the sale has gone so well they’ve been able to help eight students each year. Webb hopes that will continue for another year, or perhaps even improve.
The options
Watson said that although donations seem to be down slightly from last year, that’s actually helpful for those organizing the books. It may also allow visitors to see more of what there is to offer across the about 20 tables that will fill the Wyoming Room floor.
For now, the thousands of books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records sit stacked inside boxes and behind a curtain on the room’s stage. Come Thursday and Friday, they’ll hit the tables right before showtime.
Because last year’s pre-sale event was canceled, Webb said the Friday evening showcase will have a few extra goodies. There will be a raffle and also treats for Friends of the Library members, renewing members, or those wanting to sign up for the first time. Everyone there also will have the first look at the merchandise, which Webb said is a deal in itself.
Those options include everything from fantasy to nonfiction, children’s and young adult books and the classic, yet still popular, cookbook favorites. The one thing missing from this year’s sale will be the rare and antique book section where all books were priced individually.
Those books are now being set aside for their own antique and vintage book sale, the first of which took place earlier this year. Watson said the hope is the rare book sale also will become an annual event but it’s all dependent on how many books are donated.
The antique books were at first going to stay part of the used book sale last year but because of the flood, employees couldn’t go back into the basement to bring the vintage works up. That ended up working out for the best.
“We liked having them as separate,” Watson said of the vintage book sale. “It really was nice because you could spread them all out and people could see them.”
She said organizers will decide in a few months if there’s enough to have another February sale. But as far as the sale this week, there’s no such concern. Donations and some books weeded out from the library’s collection are accumulated throughout the year and have led to the masses locals will see from Saturday through next Thursday.
Even though many of the books are cleared out by the end, Watson said the remaining books are put on free tables at the library and she also takes leftovers to the jail, Seconds on the Avenue and different organizations in town where books come in handy. The sale is the gift that keeps on giving, which is why Watson loves to be a part of it each year.
“My favorite part of the sale is seeing people, it’s like Christmas,” Watson said. “I love seeing that joy in their eyes when they’re carrying these boxes of books out.”
