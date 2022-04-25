A man was found dead near the dog park Sunday afternoon.
Kendal Jason Stafford, a 39-year-old Campbell County man, was found dead on the ground by a 38-year-old man who was walking in the area of the 600 block of Hannum Road near the dog park at about 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.