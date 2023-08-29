Campbell County Health promoted Shane Kirsch to manager of Emergency Medical Services. In this new role, Kirsch will oversee the EMS department, leading over 90 employees at four bases across three counties in northeast Wyoming.
Kirsch has been working for EMS since 2011. He joined as a part-time employee and became a licensed paramedic. He was hired on a full-time role in 2017, and he subsequently climbed the ranks, holding positions such as lead medic and operations/logistics shift supervisor.
“I have known Shane for about 15 years,” said Chris Beltz, Director of Urgent and Emergent Services at CCH, in a press release. “He has always been committed to personal and professional growth. He takes feedback from peers and colleagues seriously, leveraging it to enhance his performance and leadership skills.”
Outside of his professional commitments, Kirsch is an avid outdoorsman. He enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time in the mountains. Kirsch’s wife is a registered nurse in CCH’s Emergency Department, and the couple shares a love for travel and adventure.
Hoskinson Health hires counselor
Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic has hired Karissa Morris to be part of its Mental Health Department as a licensed professional counselor.
Morris graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2005 and she received a Master of Science in Professional Counseling from Grand Canyon University in 2018.
Morris spent several years at the Coalition Family Health Center, where she served as a wellness coach. While she was working on her graduate degree, she housed homeless veterans through a VA grant and helped families at the YES House.
She also provided counseling services at the Kid Clinic for five years.
Her journey into the mental health field was driven by a strong desire to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.
“I truly feel I was drawn to this field in a two-fold process,” she said in a press release. “I was coaching adults and found that I loved working one on one with people but felt some barriers to their success were rooted much more deeply than I could access through just coaching. I also had experienced my own personal traumas and grew from them in a way I didn’t know was possible. From there, my dream of becoming a therapist was born.”
She said after her time at the Kid Clinic, she wanted to focus more on adults, and that Hoskinson Health was a natural fit.
“I felt (Hoskinson Health) was a positive vehicle for that in addition to aligning with my beliefs of a person being a whole system,” she said. “The health and wellness of a person is not separate from their mental health.”
CCH hires nurse manager for Behavioral Health Department
Campbell County Health recently hired Jessica Miller to fill the role of nurse manager for inpatient Behavioral Health Services.
Miller grew up in Gillette and pursued her education at the University of Wyoming. After getting her nursing degree, she spent the next 20 years in the Navy, traveling across the country and to Japan and Guam.
Initially, Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in nutrition. However, recognizing her true calling for direct patient care, she transitioned to nursing and never looked back.
“In nursing school, I realized how much I loved nursing, and so I stayed a nurse during my 20 years in the military,” she said in a press release.
Her time in the Navy allowed her to hone her skills while nurturing her love for nursing. She was drawn to the administrative side of health care during this time.
Returning to her roots in Gillette was a natural choice for Miller, who has family and friends here.
“I wanted to be back with my family and give back to the community that raised me,” she said.
Outside of her professional commitments, Miller enjoys reading and indulging in arts and crafts, as well as archery.
