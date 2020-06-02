Campbell County’s own Cornelia “Bess” Sauble, left, is one of the women highlighted in the Rockpile Museum’s new exhibits honoring women from Campbell County who served during World War II. The exhibit will remain up for the public to see through the end of the year.
In fall 1941, just before the United States’ direct involvement in World War II, Pauline “Pat” Fitch, far left middle row, poses with family at the Fitch Ranch in Campbell county. Fitch would go on to serve in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps and Women’s Army Corps during World War II.
The traveling exhibit "WASP, The Untold Story" features a series of photographs from the National WASP World War II Museum at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas. The Rockpile Museum hopes to have the exhibit through July 1.
The Rockpile Museum’s women serving in World War II exhibit is more than a glimpse back to a time when the “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” were popular on the radio as American soldiers were fighting for democracy across the globe.
“We are now in this war. We are in it all the way,” states an exhibit poster from the era. “Every single man, woman and child is a partner in the most tremendous undertaking of our American history. We must share together the bad news and the good news, the defeats and the victories — the changing fortunes of war.”
