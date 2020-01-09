The Campbell County Public Library will host its monthly free family Movie Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
This month’s movie is “A Dog’s Journey,” a 2019 comedy featuring Dennis Quaid, Kathryn Prescott and Marg Helgenberger. It tells the tale of a dog that finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.