Two people were taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries after a vehicle went into Pat’s Drive-thru Liquor late Tuesday afternoon — inadvertently almost creating another drive-thru at the bar.
A 19-year-old man was heading west from Sixth Street in a 2000 Dodge when he did not see a 2013 Honda driven by a 31-year-old woman heading southbound on 59 and hit her. The collision caused the woman to drive into the bar, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
