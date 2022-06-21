The Campbell County Public library is offering a Microsoft Excel class beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the library.
The class will teach students how to use different formulas and functions when using Excel so that the program does all of the work. Microsoft Excel basics are recommended.
