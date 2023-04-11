Softball signups
Black Cat Construction’s BJ Humble gets a hit during the first round of the co-ed rec softball playoffs in 2016 at Bicentennial Park.

 News Record File Photo

Those who enjoyed the spring weather last weekend can spend more time outdoors through the Campbell County Parks and Recreation adult softball league, which is now accepting team applications. Registration for men’s and women’s divisions closes at 6 p.m. April 30.

