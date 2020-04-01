USA Curling has cancelled the 2020 Arena National Championships, which were scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 2 in Gillette because of concerns about the coronavirus.
It had originally been postponed on March 13.
“With the health of our community taking utmost priority, it has been decided that the event will not be rescheduled due to so many uncertainties at this time,” USA Curling said in a press release.
Although Gillette won’t be hosting the event this year, it will get another shot in the future. It’s been announced as the host of the 2022 Arena National Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.