The first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Campbell County on Thursday morning, as Wyoming added 23 more virus-related deaths to its death count.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital gave the first of its 975 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses it has on site, designated for health care workers who deal directly with patient care, often called frontline workers.
The hospital is hosting an open clinic on its fifth floor for health care workers who qualify to come get vaccinated Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Hospitalizations were up in the county, standing at 23 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday morning, along with six residents of the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center who tested positive for the virus.
None of the newly recorded COVID-19 deaths are from Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 11
- Number of probables: 319
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 115
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,205
- Number of active cases: 120
- Recoveries: 3,376
- Recoveries in past seven days: 347
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 22
- Hospitalizations: 23
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 230
- Number of probables: 5,480
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,910
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 35,113
- Number of active cases: 2,289
- New deaths: 23
- Overall deaths: 351
- Hospitalizations: 169 (as of Dec. 16)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 5,650 (916)
Natrona: 4,820 (1,254)
Fremont: 3,331 (465)
Campbell: 3,205 (319)
Albany: 3,078 (276)
Sweetwater: 2,522 (127)
Sheridan: 1,986 (391)
Weston: 361 (77)
Crook: 335 (25)
Johnson: 299 (132)
