Anyone nearing the age of retirement and wondering about health insurance can attend a Medicare 101 class at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library.
Vicky Schlidt, Susan Burke and Carol Maras will present the basics of Wyoming Medicare coverage and answering any questions. They have more than 75 years of combined experience in the industry.
