“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — The Musical” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Heritage Center Theater at Cam-plex.
The musical take on the holiday favorite is based on the TV special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and the stage production directed by Jeff Frank and First Stage. It will showcase all of the show’s favorite characters including, Santa, Mrs. Claus and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.