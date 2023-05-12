The buildings on Gillette Avenue have a story or two to tell, if you’re willing to listen.
Many Gillette kids might not know much about downtown outside of a few businesses like the Ice Cream Cafe, Teacher’s Corner/Kids Mart and Hands On Pottery. But throughout May, third grade classes will be walking up and down Gillette Avenue to get a local history lesson.
Tuesday morning, Mary Kelley, a local historian and a member of the Gillette Historic Preservation Commission, led the Sunflower Elementary third-grade class on the tour with teachers Tracey Gardner and Baylee Hamlin.
With downtown Gillette recently being recognized as a downtown historic district, one of 13 in Wyoming…
Kelley told the students about “Mr. character outlaw troublemaker” Roy Montgomery, who in 1911 beat up Mark Shields, who was a bank president and mayor of Gillette at the time, in the streets. He then replaced Shields as mayor, and moved the mayoral office into the Montgomery Bar.
This is in sharp contrast to another mayor who owned a business downtown. NZ Shoes, owned by Mike Enzi, was in the building that Breanna’s Bakery is now.
“He didn’t beat anybody up, he got elected the right way,” Kelley told the students. “He would go to Cheyenne and Washington, D.C. to pass laws that would benefit Gillette and Campbell County.”
The kids also learned about when Montgomery put together a semi-pro baseball team. The team would practice in an open field out of town. Kelley asked the students where they thought “out of town” was. Some guessed Buffalo, Cheyenne and even Denver.
They were way off. Back then, “out of town” meant a parking lot at the corner of Seventh Street and Gillette Avenue, a testament to how much the community has grown.
“Everything the people of Gillette needed was down here, because this was all there was to Gillette,” she said.
The students also got the chance to go into the basement of the K2 Technologies building, which was previously City Hall from 1936 to 1978, and experienced the old jail cells.
The students also heard a story about the house that tried to cross the road. There was a hotel owned by the Wright family on the east side of Gillette Avenue, Kelley said.
“The Wright brothers!” Brycen Briley said excitedly.
“Not the ones that fly,” Kelley said. “But yes.”
These Wright brothers wanted to move the building across the street. At this time, Gillette Avenue was a dirt road, and recent rain had made it muddy, Kelley said.
“The house got stuck in the mud in the middle of Gillette Avenue until the road dried out enough that they could move it the rest of the way,” she said.
Kelley told the kids about Ike Hayden, a barber in the Rodman Hotel who agreed to sell the hotel so Stockmen’s Bank could be built. First Interstate Bank is located there now. But Hayden sold it under the condition that there would be a barbershop by the bank.
“It’s a barber shop!” the students exclaimed.
Ronita’s Hair Care is there today, keeping the gentleman’s agreement alive.
“They shook hands on it … and they didn’t write it down anywhere, but they agreed, that when they built this big bank they would always have a barbershop in the front,” Kelley said. “And to this day, they have a barber shop. That’s the way things used to be done.”
You don’t have to be a third-grader to learn about the history of downtown. There are QR codes on the sidewalks on Gillette Avenue that can be scanned for a digital tour. For those who prefer reading about history, there are booklets available in the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.