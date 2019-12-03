First and second grade students from Stocktrail Elementary, above, perform a song about the different parts of the face during a Dual Language Immersion cultural presentation at Campbell County High School on Monday night. Kindergarteners from Rawhide Elementary, right, school took turns explaining different parts of Spanish culture and using the Spanish language.
The kindergartners performed two dances, two songs and a poem all using both English and Spanish as a part of the dual language concept.
