A police presence will return to the Gillette College campus this school year as students living in the dorms and residence halls increase.
Tailored after similar agreements between the city of Gillette and the Campbell County School District, college board trustees approved the terms of one school resource officer on campus during regular school hours, with a request to negotiate terms about the purchase of a patrol vehicle. All terms are now outlined in a memorandum of understanding that can be updated as needed.
Gillette College President Janell Oberlander told trustees in their regular board meeting Wednesday that in the agreement, the Gillette Community College District will cover 70% of the officer’s salary plus benefits, along with the purchase of a patrol car that would then be owned by the city. The officer will be located in the west wing of the main building, where the former officers set up camp before campus police was cut in the sweeping budget cuts of 2020.
Since 2021, the office has been used as a substation of the police department through another agreement with the college.
The officer will be on campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Maggie Longo, public information officer for the college. In the next week, training will be done to work out all on-campus duties, with the officer on campus consistently once classes begin Aug. 28.
Some trustees questioned why the district would buy the patrol vehicle for up to $66,000, if the city were to own it.
Trustee Alison Ochs Gee said she liked the city having ownership from a liability standpoint but wanted something added into the agreement that accounted for money left on the vehicle being reimbursed to the district, if the city were to leave on short notice.
Both the district or city can leave the agreement at any time.
“I think it’s a good idea for them to own the vehicle from a liability standpoint,” Ochs Gee said, “but I just want to make sure that if for some unforeseen reason they decide to cancel the agreement, which they’d be entitled to do, that we get paid back the remaining value of that vehicle that we contributed.”
Dave Horning, legal counsel for the college district, said he and Oberlander could bring the addition up to city officials.
Moving forward, the college will cover annual costs of about $94,000 for the school resource officer and about $14,000 each year for other costs. Oberlander said the officer will likely start in the position sometime next week.
