Food boxes to be available Tuesday

About 525 families have signed up for Tuesday's holiday food baskets from the Council of Community Services as of Wednesday, which is a 50% increase from a year ago, 350 families. Families can also come on the day of the distribution.

Agency Executive Director Mikel Scott attributes the increase to more families signing up for the food pantry this year as a result from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in the energy industry.

"People are struggling," she said.

Financial donations for the food baskets are preferred, but if people want to bring food the following is a list of items the Council of Community Services is short on:

Boxed meals such as mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper and Tuna Helper; foods that are easy for kids to make while a parent is working

Baking items such as cake mixes, bread mixes, flour, sugar and oil

Potatoes, real or instant

Snacks

Peanut butter and jelly

Gravy

Stuffing

Food donations can be dropped off at the Council of Community Services' office, 114 S. 4J Road. Financial donations are being accepted in-person or online at ccsgillette.org/.

The ERA Priority Real Estate's annual competitive food drive brought in 52,734 food items totaling 31,225 pounds over the past two days.

"That's been good to be able to get a head start on that," Scott said.

People also can volunteer to help put the baskets together from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Food Pantry.

The food basket distribution will take place from 9 a.m. Tuesday and until everything runs out that day.

"Our biggest concern at this point is just getting enough food and then making sure we can get it out in a timely matter," she said.

The need for donations do not stop after the holidays.

"As much as we needed help to prepare for Christmas, January, February and March are difficult months for the Council because people are done with their Christmas giving, they're trying to save a lot of money," Scott said. "We don't get a ton of donations at the beginning of the year."