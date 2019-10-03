The Paint Post of Sheridan is offering a night of crafting a fall wood sign from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10 at Big Lost Meadery and Brewery, 106 S. Gillette Ave.

Participants get to choose a home decor item and The Paint Post takes them through step by step.

