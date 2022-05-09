The annual Severe Storm Spotters Class is happening Tuesday night.
The free class, conducted by the Rapid City forecast office of the National Weather Service, will start at 7 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room of the George Amos Memorial Building, 412 South Gillette Avenue.
