Snow covers a tree and loaded coal trains after a storm on Jan. 3 in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

A winter storm is forecast to hit Gillette on Valentine’s Day, with strong winds and heavy snow expected.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued a winter storm warning for northern Campbell County and western Crook County. It will take effect 5 a.m. Tuesday and run through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

