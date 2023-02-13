A winter storm is forecast to hit Gillette on Valentine’s Day, with strong winds and heavy snow expected.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued a winter storm warning for northern Campbell County and western Crook County. It will take effect 5 a.m. Tuesday and run through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.