Campbell County recorded 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising its active cases to 59 despite also counting 11 new recovered cases.
The 59 active Campbell County cases trail just Sweetwater and Laramie counties, with 61 and 78 active cases respectively, for the most active cases in Wyoming as of Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate has increased steadily since mid-May, standing at 8.26% Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Prior to the uptick in positivity percentage over the past few weeks, the county had not been above even 5% positivity rate since the end of January, according to state department of health data.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,196 (as of June 1)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,991 (as of June 1)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 903
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 14
- Number of probables: 529
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 105
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,532
- Number of active cases: 59
- Recoveries: 4,940
- Recoveries in past seven days: 76
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 7 (as of June 1)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 89
- Number of probables: 9,574
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 668
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 50,969
- Number of active cases: 528
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 720
- Hospitalizations today: 48 (as of June 1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.