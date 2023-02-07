Climb Wyoming will host an informational meeting for single mothers at 6 p.m. Tuesday at its location at 405 W. Boxelder Rd. No. B4.
The meeting will provide information on a professional medical careers training the organization will offer. Single mothers interested in starting a career in the growing profession are welcome to attend. Attendees will have support every step of the way and a job placement for their particular strengths. Childcare is not provided so mothers are asked to plan accordingly. Anyone interested can call or text Andreah for details at 307-622-9601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.