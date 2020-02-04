Mendy Donaho of Gillette doesn’t call herself a Democrat or Republican. She’s an American and angry enough that she plans to personally protest the U.S. Senate’s decision not to call witnesses or force release of documents in the Trump impeachment trial.
This, she said Tuesday morning, is about Congress ignoring the wishes of 75-80% of people polled in America who want to hear from witnesses and see documents in the trial, which is likely to conclude Wednesday with a Senate vote not to impeach President Donald Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.