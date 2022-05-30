A survey for public input on the new state Seal of Biliteracy will be open to community members until Thursday night.
The seal is being created for students who are proficient in two or more languages and an advisory committee has been selected. Members of the committee will meet to recommend tests and different levels of proficiency to make sure students earn the seal, including an Advanced Distinction.
