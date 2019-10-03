A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge approved the sale of the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines in Campbell County to Eagle Specialty Materials.
The Wednesday afternoon ruling by Judge Frank W. Volk in Charleston, West Virginia, clears the way for ESM, a subsidiary of Alabama-based FM Coal, to reopen the Powder River Basin mines and operate them for the foreseeable future.
The sale also relieves Contura Energy Inc. of about $230 million worth of reclamation obligations and allows ESM to begin hiring back as many as 500 coal miners to resume operations as soon as feasible. Under the terms of the sale, ESM will mine as a contractor for Contura until it can secure transfers of state and federal permits and leases in its name.
What that means for former Blackjewel coal miners who have been out of work since July 1 is that those who haven’t already found other jobs or want to come back to work will be called back, said a spokesman for FM Coal when contacted after Wednesday’s court hearing.
“As soon as possible, we will be calling people back. That’s the plan,” he said.
How many workers would be offered a job with Eagle Specialty Materials and how long the company plans to operate Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr was Judge Volk’s No. 1 question. The mines were the nation’s fourth and sixth most productive coal mines in 2018.
“In comparison with how many miners were at work (at the time Blackjewel abruptly locked them out) versus the plan that ESM might have now, what are we talking about with respect to the net loss of jobs?” he asked.
The sale motion filed by Blackjewel says up to 500 could be rehired or hired, said Blackjewel attorney Stephen Lerner. More specifically, all hourly employees who were at both mines will be offered an opportunity to return, he said.
Filings with the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration showed Blackjewel’s Wyoming operations employed about 580 people as of July 1.
Relief and questions
News of the sale was met with relief by many former Blackjewel employees, along with more questions. It also gives them hope that more than three months of roller coaster ups and downs during the bankruptcy process will end.
Melissa Peterson-Worden worked in the warehouse for Blackjewel before the mines were closed and has since been a vocal advocate for the company’s Wyoming miners, along with about 1,100 from Appalachia who also were displaced.
Along with other Powder River Basin workers, she helped start and grow the Blackjewel Employees Stand Together Facebook page that became a vital resource of information and help for the locked out employees.
Peterson-Worden said the waiting has been the most difficult to deal with after the initial rush of being sent home, filing for unemployment, starting the Facebook page and beginning the search for another job.
“When things calmed down a bit, personally, I found myself isolated with more questions than answers and facing my own problems caused by the fact that I, too, had been laid off,” she said.
In the meantime, she and hundreds of others were waiting on Contura to finalize its sale, which was approved Aug. 6.
“All the while, we were waiting on Contura, I was waiting,” she said. “Then six to 12 years (of operating the mines) became months. Then it was dead. Then it wasn’t. Then this buyer. Then that buyer. And now the sale is final, signed off on.”
Then Peterson-Worden said she saw the breaking news Wednesday about the sale to ESM and had a flood of mixed emotions. She read that the hourly employees were mentioned specifically about getting calls about returning to work.
“And all I could think was, ‘That’s just fabulous, especially since I’m salary,’” she said.
And after more than three months of working to help her fellow miners through a touch economic and emotional time, Peterson-Worden said she’s no closer to knowing whether she’ll get an offer to return.
“I’m still afraid that I’ll be left behind,” she said. “I’m sad that in the midst of this great news, I can’t get past those words that did not say, ‘specifically hourly and salary’” would be offered opportunities to reclaim their jobs.
She also said the experience has brought the PRB’s coal community closer.
“I am so eternally grateful to have been changed by the people I’ve met through this,” Peterson-Worden said. “I’m so grateful to have made new and lifelong friends. I’m so grateful to be a voice that wants to save Gillette and transition our city and our industry.”
As the demand for thermal coal wanes and continues to impact the marketplace and the Powder River Basin, Peterson-Worden also has advocated for intensifying the focus on diversifying and evolving the county’s coal-based economy.
The terms
What Wednesday’s ruling also means is that a short but volatile history with Contura Energy, Blackjewel LLC and the Wyoming mines may be coming to a close.
Contura was formed by former Alpha Natural Resources creditors to buy the mines as a stalking horse bidder during Alpha’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. It operated the mines until December 2017, when it turned them over to Blackjewel in a transaction that didn’t include any cash, but called for Blackjewel to assume mine-related debt.
Blackjewel failed to pay those debts as well as many of its own, rolling up more than $100 million in unpaid royalties, taxes and other invoices, finally filing for bankruptcy July 1. Although Blackjewel had taken over operation of the mines, Contura remained on the hook for about $230 million worth of reclamation obligations with the state of Wyoming.
Contura was approved Aug. 6 to buy the mines back from Blackjewel for $33.75 million, contingent upon reaching an agreement with the federal government over unpaid royalties and transfer of the mine leases. Nearly two months later, the parties weren’t able to reach a consensus and Contura made it clear it didn’t want to reopen and operate the mines. Instead, it wanted out from being responsible for reclamation.
As part of the deal with Eagle Specialty Materials, Contura will pay ESM $90 million to assume those liabilities. It also will pay Campbell County $13.5 million of $15.1 million it owes in back production taxes.
Eagle, in return, will:
- Pay Blackjewel $16.2 million in cash
- Pay Blackjewel’s senior debt holder, Riverstone Credit Partners, $24 million. Blackjewel also will pay Riverstone another $8 million to satisfy that debt.
- Pay any unpaid bills and debts incurred during the bankruptcy up to about $4.3 million
- Pay any unpaid wages and benefits owed to employees, including for time worked between their last paycheck and shutting down the mines and for contributions to their 401(k) and health insurance accounts that were withheld from workers’ pay but not deposited by Blackjewel
ESM also has negotiated with Campbell County on a settlement for the more than $37 million the county is owed by Contura and Blackjewel. Contura will pay $13.5 million, and excluding the $1.6 million Contura won’t pay the county, Blackjewel’s part of the bill is about $22 million.
Eagle has agreed to a five-year plan to repay about $8.7 million, or about 50% of the production taxes owed for the first half of 2019, and 50% of the taxes that will be owed for coal mined by Blackjewel in the second half of the year through Oct. 4, when it’s expected to officially take over the mines.
While both the failed sale to Contura and Wednesday’s sale to Eagle Specialty Materials include a $24 million payment to Riversone, the ESM deal is much better in the long run for all parties involved, Lerner said.
“One major difference is with the mine plan,” he said. “Contura’s interest was only to mine for possibly 15 months,” whereas ESM has committed to operate Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr for the life of their existing mine plans, which is more than 10 years.
County wants a neighbor
After dealing with Contura and Blackjewel for the last few years and having to fight tooth and nail — mostly unsuccessfully — to collect unpaid taxes, Campbell County officials are hopeful Eagle Specialty Materials will be a better company to work with, said Commission Chairman Rusty Bell.
“If we didn’t think this was a good deal, we wouldn’t have approved the contract,” he said. “We wanted to make darn sure the miners were made whole with back pay, and it sounds like that’s going to happen.”
More importantly, Bell said the No. 1 message the county wanted to send to FM Coal and ESM during meetings with company officials leading up to Wednesday’s sale hearing was that Campbell County wants more from them than just digging coal out of the ground.
“We really, really want them to be a community partner,” he said. “We want people who want to be here and for them to be excited about Campbell County and support where they live and where they send their kids to school.”
He said ESM’s commitment to pay 50% of the taxes Blackjewel owed wasn’t something the company had to do, but “it sets a good precedent” going forward.
Eagle Specialty Materials has agreed to pay its ad valorem taxes monthly instead of on the allowed state schedule of 18 months after the fact. That should send a strong message to the state Legislature, which is expected to consider a change to state law to require monthly payments to counties, he said.
“I think the writing’s on the wall and it really just needs to happen,” Bell said. “It’s hard for me to hear (companies) argue that it will be a punishment and then say, ‘We didn’t do anything wrong.’
“Well, we heard that from Cloud Peak, we heard that from Alpha,” he said, referring to a pair of bankruptcies that left millions in production taxes unpaid. “Well, the taxpayers didn’t do anything wrong either, and they’re the ones getting stiffed.”
