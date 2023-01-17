A familiar face was selected to fill a vacant seat on the Gillette City Council to represent Ward 3.
Late Tuesday night, Nathan McLeland, who previously served as the Ward 3 councilman for four years, was picked by a split City Council to fill the seat that was left vacant when Shay Lundvall was sworn in as mayor.
It took the City Council some time to reach that decision, however. After interviewing all eight candidates and deliberating in public, the council voted in public and came to a tie, with three council members voting for McLeland and three voting for Ernie Gibson.
They were two out of eight total people who applied and were interviewed Tuesday, along with Richard Cone, Ed Sisti, Brian Braham, John Wayne, Abraham Van Horn and Mason Edwards.
Council members Heidi Gross and Jim West, the newest members of the council, as well as Councilman Billy Montgomery, cited McLeland’s experience as a big reason why they supported him.
“I think Nathan McLeland would be what we need to help with the mayor’s goals and the city moving forward,” Montgomery said.
West said it took McLeland a lot of courage to apply for this vacant seat just months after being defeated in the mayoral race, and that it shows his “dedication and desire” to serve the community.
Council members Trish Simonson and Tim Carsrud cast their votes for Gibson, a retired sheriff’s deputy and Air Force veteran, saying he would be a good fit for the council.
Simonson said she learned a lot from McLeland when he was on the council last year, and commended him for being “even-keeled” and not getting worked up about things. For her, the thing that stood out about Gibson was his work with youth as a DARE officer and as an advocate at the YES House.
“To know that someone can be in a situation like DARE, or a correctional facility or the YES House, just shows to me that he can maintain and do well under duress and under a lot of situations that come up that are unexpected,” she said.
Lundvall also voted for Gibson, with McLeland being a close second.
“The unity, what we’re looking at moving forward collectively, I do have some ambitious goals, I’m confident that we can get there,” Lundvall said. “For me, right at this point, Mr. Gibson is at the top just a little bit more.”
After a second round of voting also ended in a tie, the council took a 10-minute recess.
There was more discussion after this, at which point Carsrud changed his vote to McLeland. He said he got more than a dozen emails from Ward 3 residents in support of McLeland.
“I can support what the majority of Ward 3 said to us as a whole,” he said.
The third voted ended 4-2 in favor of McLeland. Lundvall had some words for McLeland, whom he ran against in the mayoral race in 2022.
“I appreciate your service, I appreciate your time and commitment, and I am excited to work with you, I’m excited to see what we can do,” Lundvall said to McLeland. “Let’s get to work and let’s continue to do what we’ve always been doing, which is doing great things.”
