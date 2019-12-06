The New Life Wesleyan Ladies Craft Show is back for it's 44th year in Gillette, bringing homemade and handmade arts, crafts and food through 130 vendors for all holiday shopping needs.
A concession stand will serve chili, potato cheese soup and cinnamon rolls. A portion of proceeds from food will benefit local women's groups.
