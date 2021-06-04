The pitter-patter of sneakers echoed off the walls of the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Field House as intermittent coaches paced out their countdowns of "On your marks, get set ... Go!" Thursday afternoon on the final practice day of Track Camp before hosting their mini track meet on Friday caps off the week.
Various stations, highlighting sprints, long jump, high jump, hurdles and throwing events were scattered throughout the Field House, as 49 children from incoming third graders through incoming eighth graders learned the required skills to become track stars from some of the best talent around.
