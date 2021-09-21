Wyoming recorded 37 more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, increasing the statewide death toll to 955 since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, Gov. Mark Gordon activated Wyoming National Guard members to assist hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients.
None of the newly counted deaths involved Campbell County residents, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have been 74 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County so far.
About 95 soldiers have been called to state active duty orders and have been assigned to 24 different sites in 17 Wyoming cities.
Some of those helping hands have arrived at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, according to the Campbell County Health Facebook page.
Guardsmen will provide support tasks such as symptom screening, cleaning, food services and some will help give COVID-19 tests.
A state department of health press release said their orders will run in 14- to 30-day rotations that could be extended up until Dec. 31.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital continued to hold a high inpatient census, with 18 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 11,782 (Sept. 20)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 9,693 (Sept. 20)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111 (as of Sept. 20)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 52
- Number of probables: 708
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 659
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 6,578
- Number of active cases: 389
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 6,779
- Recoveries in past seven days: 325
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 74
- Hospitalizations today: 18
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 306
- Number of probables: 16,053
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 5,232
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 69,999
- Number of active cases: 3,820
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 955
- Hospitalizations today: 190
