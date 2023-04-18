 Skip to main content
Graphic novel artists create book protectors, heroes in library competition

Graphic Novel Character Contest
Bryndolyn Mooney, 8, took first place in the grade 1-3 category this year in the Campbell County Library’s Graphic Novel Art Contest.

 Ed Glazar

The book giant stares back at those passing by with a cheerful look and congenial air about him.

Graphic Novel Character Contest
Lily Riggle’s “Bibli” won grand prize at the Campbell County Library’s 2023 Graphic Novel Art Contest.
Graphic Novel Character Contest
A display features winners in various categories of the Campbell County Library’s 2023 Graphic Novel Art Contest.

