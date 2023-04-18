Graphic novel artists create book protectors, heroes in library competition

The book giant stares back at those passing by with a cheerful look and congenial air about him.
Made up entirely of well-designed book covers, the giant looks something akin to a bookshelf frozen in human form. The energy of the artwork even makes you think he may reach out of his paper prison and shake your hand. Spiral staircase legs created out of twisting tomes complete the look, moving up toward the breastplate of the Campbell County Public Library logo.
The brainchild of Lily Riggle, Bibliotheca, “Bibli” to his friends, is the new grand prize winner of the library’s 2023 Graphic Novel Art Contest.
“I thought something made up of books would be cool,” Lily said. “I wanted to at first make the piece more human and then I was drawing and it became a giant.”
The ninth grader said the giant came to life in about a day or two, shortly after she saw the advertisement for the competition online. Her mother Stacy tossed out the idea that she may even enter as an 18 or older competitor, possibly making something out of books herself.
“(Lily) showed me what she drew and it was nothing like anything I would’ve even thought of in my mind,” Stacy said. “I looked at it and thought, ‘wow, this is actually really cool.’”
The annual library contest brings out the young and adult audiences, everyone interpreting the nature of the competition in different ways. That interpretation is something organizer Marcy Mathis, library youth service coordinator, enjoys.
Imaginations, talent and competitive natures met to create a plethora of creative masterpieces that are up for display in the library.
Book protectors and creators
Rain Drop Protector of the Books, a battle scene between hero dragons and villains trying to absorb book powers, earned first prize in the first through third grade category. The library’s logo was the scene of the battle since the logo gave off magical book powers.
“It’s kind of like the library ball is sucking in all of the books and (the dragon) was the one who made the ball so she’s kind of the protector of the books,” artist Bryndolyn Mooney said.
The 8-year-old had an idea for the scene from the Disney movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” but also made up additional characters that were her own.
“I made the dragons different than the dragons on the movie because you can’t copy off of other stuff,” she explained.
The dragons and wolves were in a fierce fight over the books of knowledge.
The hardest part was making the dragon hands because she’d never actually drawn dragon hands before. Turns out, the fingers of a dragon have to look perfect in order for them to be able to handle creating powerful books.
Bryndolyn’s sister Anabel won her category of the contest in 2020. Both sisters included dragons given their similar love for the fantastical flying beasts, but the design and make up of the pieces were also different. Anabel focused specifically on a villain dragon while Bryndolyn turned to the hero.
The creation of books turned into a formation of libraries in Anne Cook’s winning computer generated art “Builder of the Library.”
After placing second in the computer generated section last year, the 12-year-old was excited that her new creation earned the gold. She began the design for her work shortly after the 2022 contest ended.
Her backdrop of mountains and blue sky were met with the octopus-like creatures in charge of the library’s logo and books at the forefront. At the bottom of the work, the library creators came out of a book that lay open on the ground.
“They’re building the book technically, as you can see in the drawing,” Anne said. “They carry the library symbols so it looks like they’re making and retrieving and putting them into the book, making new libraries.”
Every year, she is impressed with the entries in the competition. The creativity of the other artists is what spurs her on to create her works for the following year.
“That inspires me to keep going and get another creative idea,” she said.
Mathis was impressed once again with all of the pieces that were submitted. In the last few years, the library split the section that was grades 1-6 into two separate sections: grades 1-3 and grades 4-6. The splitting of categories has worked well given the number of local entries.
She was also happy with the four entries in the adult and computer generated categories that traditionally receive between two or three submissions.
“It’s mind boggling the things that our kids can do, that our teens and adults can do,” she said.
Mathis said the library plans to have the contest again early next year, so anyone wanting to build on past performances or try for the first time can keep tabs on library events to know when the contest opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.