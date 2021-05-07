Brooke Mack's acrylic on canvas of a bison entitled "Arise" hangs in the Local Color Annual Spring Art Show at FUEL Business Incubator in Gillette Thursday afternoon. The show opened Friday and runs through Sunday, May 9.
Woodburn artwork by Roxanne West featuring chickens are just some of the many pieces on display this year for the Local Color Annual Spring Art Show at FUEL Business Incubator in Gillette Thursday afternoon. The show opened Friday and runs through Sunday, May 9.
