Playground updates
Buy Now

In the next five years, the school district plans to upgrade equipment at 13 of the 47 school play sites in Campbell County.

 News Record File Photo

Whether it’s four square, swing competitions or soccer, it’s normal to see the happy faces of elementary school children as they play on school playgrounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.