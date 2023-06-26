Campbell County Commissioners approved a $151.7 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
It’s less than a 1% increase over the current fiscal year’s budget and comes at a time when the county’s assessed valuation increased 26%.
Campbell County’s assessed valuation for 2023 is $5.7 billion, the highest it’s been since 2015.
This budget took longer to put together than past budgets. Commissioner Del Shelstad said part of that had to do with the fact that there were a lot of new faces, including three new commissioners and a new county clerk.
“We wanted to start a downward trajectory of spending within the county,” he said. “It’s for all of our benefit in the years to come.”
While the revenues may be high this year, the county can’t always count on that, he added.
“We’re extremely lucky that we had a $5.7 billion assessed valuation,” he said.
Commissioner Jim Ford said what distinguishes this budget from ones in years past is it doesn’t follow the assessed valuation. In previous years, the county budget would depend heavily on the assessed valuation, which often fluctuates from year to year.
In 2015, the assessed valuation reached a record $6.2 billion. The commissioners passed a $170 million for the 2015-2016 fiscal year.
Two years later, the assessed valuation had dropped to $4.2 billion, and the commissioners passed a budget of less than $98 million.
“That’s no way to run a business,” he said. “It’s no way to run our county.”
Commissioners Butch Knutson and Kelley McCreery said they were glad to get their first county budget out of the way, and hoped that next year will go more smoothly.
“Let’s calm down and do our jobs but not let’s get too critical, let’s trust the boards, do this stuff where we can get through this a lot easier,” McCreery said.
Shelstad said the county has a lot of big needs coming up.
“We know we need a new museum, a new library,” he said, adding that there also are future plans for Cam-plex and the Fire Department that the county needs to keep in mind.
“Saving today is what helps us be able to complete those projects in the future,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.