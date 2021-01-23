Local charges have been dismissed against a 34-year-old Gillette man accused of having 8 ounces of meth in his hotel room because he has been charged federally.
Allen D. Jenerou was one of three people arrested in August in connection with the crystal meth, which police called a “substantial” amount. He had been charged with possessing meth, possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver meth. Those charges were dismissed because he has been charged federally for criminal offenses based on the same event and circumstances and the County Attorney’s Office believed the prosecution was more appropriately handed under federal jurisdiction, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.