City pool opens
City Pool attendees soak in some sun on the afternoon of Memorial Day on the pool's opening weekend. It's closed Thursday as the city investigates a mechanical issue.

 News Record File Photo/Mike Moore

The Gillette City Pool is closed Thursday as the city investigates mechanical-related issues at the facility. It is unknown how long the closure will be, said city spokesperson Geno Palazzari.

