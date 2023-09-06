A 19-year-old woman pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges and was sentenced to prison time just weeks after she and her boyfriend were charged with selling cocaine, MDMA and marijuana out of their Gillette apartment.
They were caught in early August after her boyfriend, Isaiah Haliburton, allegedly sold cocaine to a 15-year-old girl whose mom found out and tipped off police.
Justyce V. Eliassen, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to felony counts of cocaine and MDMA possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of cocaine, MDMA and marijuana possession, according to court documents.
The cocaine and MDMA possession charges were amended down from felonies in a plea deal with prosecutors.
In line with her plea deal, District Judge Matthew Castano gave her concurrent six- to 10-year prison sentences for each felony and recommended that she serve time in the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp.
Castano dismissed counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to deliver cocaine, both felonies, per plea negotiations.
She was given credit for time served for the misdemeanors.
Eliassen also admitted to violating her probation, which she had begun less than a month prior to her most recent arrest. In July she was given a deferred sentence, meaning the charge could have been cleared had she completed probation without issue. Instead, Castano entered her guilty plea for the violation and gave her another six- to 10-year sentence set to run concurrent with the other two prison terms.
Haliburton waived his preliminary hearing Aug. 15 and was bound over to District Court for three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, MDMA and Marijuana, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, distributing to someone under 18 and felony counts of cocaine and MDMA possession, along with misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to court documents.
He also was charged with felony theft for allegedly having a stolen gun.
His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 8.
Police learned about a large amount of drugs in Haliburton and Eliassen’s South Fork Apartments unit after a woman turned over her 15-year-old daughter’s cellphone for police to search. On it, they found videos on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, that showed large amounts of THC, MDMA, cocaine and mushrooms accompanied by prices for each.
In an interview with police Aug. 8, the 15-year-old admitted to buying 0.5 grams of cocaine from Isaiah Haliburton for $60 in the early hours of Aug. 5.
Police executed a search warrant at the apartment later that day where they found Haliburton and Eliassen. In all, police seized 2.88 ounces of cocaine, 24.3 grams of MDMA, about a gram of THC wax and 3.8 grams of marijuana along with almost $3,900 in cash and a Glock 43X that had been reported stolen, according to court documents.
Haliburton and Eliassen each spoke with police and corroborated stories.
They admitted to selling THC wax, marijuana and MDMA a few times each week, typically communicating with customers via cellphone and dealing in the apartment hallway or stairwell.
Haliburton said he would drive to Colorado where he usually buys about 2 ounces of cocaine and an ounce of MDMA. He bought the THC products from dispensaries, according to court documents.
He said he didn’t know the handgun was stolen and that he bought it for $400 from Brayden Larson, who’s been accused in a separate case of stealing guns from his grandfather’s home in April, according to court documents.
Haliburton was out on bond and Eliassen had just started probation for an alleged crime they were each charged for in October.
In that case, Haliburton had reached a plea deal that recommended a deferred sentence and three years of probation for the offense. He awaited sentencing when the newly alleged crimes occurred.
Eliassen was a co-defendant in that incident as well and was given a deferred sentence and placed on probation at her July 19 sentencing, a few weeks before the crimes they were accused of and that she pleaded guilty to.
