Children and their families packed the new playground and splash pad area at Energy Capital Sports Complex on a hot Wednesday evening to take part in the city of Gillette's first Community Night event.
The first 1,000 hot dogs were free for attendees, who chowed down between spurts of breaking in the new playground equipment and cooling off on the splash pad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.