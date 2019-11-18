Kanaan Farrell, 4, spins around while Gideon Farrell, left, 2, Emily Farrell, Climon Farrell, background, and their dogs Maximus and Gremlin stand by dressed in festive holiday sweaters for a family portrait at Cam-plex park on Monday.
Emily and Climon Farrell, their kids Gideon and Kanaan, and two dogs Maximus and Gremlin were out in the holiday spirit at Cam-plex Park on Monday morning dressed in Christmas sweaters for the slightly chilly morning weather.
As Emily worked to fit some holiday scarfs around the dogs, Kanaan passed her time by running, jumping and spinning around.
