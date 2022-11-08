Gabe Leonard (copy)
Former Gillette resident and Campbell County High School graduate Gabe Leonard talks to a group of high school art students in his old CCHS classroom during a 2017 visit.

Former Gillette resident Gabe Leonard will return home for an art show from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Wyoming Art and Frame. The show will also feature art from local artist Cody Smith.

Leonard is a graduate of Campbell County High School and has a global reputation along with having his art displayed in different businesses downtown. Leonard has sold paintings in Europe and Australia. His work, also selling in Asia and the United States, has been collected by directors Quentin Tarantino and Ruben Fleischer and actor Charlie Sheen.

