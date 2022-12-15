Any last minute shoppers can find the perfect Christmas wares at the In the Nick of Time Tradeshow this week at Cam-plex Energy Hall. The doors will open from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event will have homemade crafts and stocking stuffers along with concessions provided by Home Fire Foods and Cowboy Concessions. A gift wrapping service is available by donation to complete the finishing looks on any new presents.
