More COVID-19 vaccine has found its way into Campbell County arms this past week as the Campbell County Public Health vaccine rollout continues.
And at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, the steady decline in local cases and hospitalizations has given its staff, once stretched thin, more breathing room.
“We still feel like the progress is being made with getting those shots in arms,” said Public Health Response Coordinator Ivy McGowan. “We’re all hopeful it will continue that way until we have the vast majority of our population vaccinated.”
Because of the severe winter weather in other parts of Wyoming that shut down roads and airports last weekend, federal vaccine shipments to the state were put on hold.
However, Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said Friday that most of the state’s expected vaccine shipments made it to the state by week’s end.
McGowan said that Public Health did not have its weekly shipment of vaccine disrupted and that it has not been indicated that the weather elsewhere in the state will affect shipments to Campbell County.
The organization received its 600 doses of Moderna toward the end of the week, as planned.
On March 12, Public Health held its last drive-thru vaccine clinic, marking a shift toward its weekly by-appointment in-house clinics for the foreseeable future.
At that clinic, McGowan said about 360 second doses of Moderna were given out.
Through March 18, there have been 5,568 first doses and 3,269 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Last week, Public Health Executive Director Jane Glaser announced that the vaccine is now available to anyone in the county age 18 and older.
Public Health continues to hold clinics by appointment on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
For now, McGowan said the phone lines remain busy and that appointments are nearly filled about a week or two in advance.
But with those in the county able to get a vaccine from either Public Health, CCH, or the Gillette Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies, she expects that will eventually reflect in less strain on the local vaccine distribution.
“We haven’t observed it yet, though we do expect that at some point, because there are multiple locations that people can obtain their vaccination from, we do expect things will slow down,” McGowan said.
A look back at the peak
The inside of Campbell County Memorial Hospital now is noticeably different than it was just a few months ago.
In December, there were members of the Army National Guard and federal Disaster Medical Assistance Teams offering medical support and traveling medical personnel all brought in to help the hospital make up for its increased patient load while having staff out sick or in quarantine.
“It still seems a little bit unreal, I would say, that this has happened,” said Misty Robertson, CCH’s chief nursing officer.
In December alone, dozens of COVID-19 patients were admitted to the local hospital. But in the last few weeks, the number of patients has subsided significantly, bringing the hospital staff somewhere closer to where things were before the pandemic.
During the autumn surge of the pandemic, CCH was averaging between 80 and 130 workers out from illness or quarantine each day. Since then, it has returned to a more typical average.
“During that surge, we were really double capacity,” Robertson said. “You just can’t keep that many people around all the time waiting to go to work. We normally have just the amount we need to care for our usual amount of patients.”
Traveling medical personnel were in high demand throughout the country, raising their rates and disadvantaging smaller and more rural hospitals, Robertson said.
In Wyoming, CARES Act money was freed up and allocated toward paying those workers, who were making two to three times their usual rates because of the demand.
“We try to use them as little as possible because they are more expensive, but they fill a specialty need for us on a short-term basis,” Robertson said.
There were two 10-bed alternate care units set up on the hospital’s fourth floor to accommodate the overflow of patients, one for med-surge overflow and the other for additional ICU space. Those units have since been disbanded, but Robertson said they could be reassembled and staffed again if needed.
“We’ve done a lot of work with all of our staff on resiliency during these stressful times and just a lot of support,” Robertson said. “We’re starting to refocus on our strategic direction of our future, kind of exciting to work on some of the things we couldn’t work on when we were having the COVID surge.”
To ease the burden on the staff during those peak months, and still today, Robertson said the hospital found creative ways to support its staff. One example is the “zen den,” where workers can relax in a quiet space with massage chairs, therapy equipment and silence.
“We have to carry on and keep caring for people. It’s really important that we care for our employees and ourselves,” Robertson said.
