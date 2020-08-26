The city of Gillette is getting the ball rolling on making street repairs on parts of Foothills Boulevard and Goldenrod Avenue.
The city will work on the section of Goldenrod Avenue from Foothills to Ventura Avenue and Saddle String Circle; a portion of Ventura Avenue from Goldenrod to Foothills; and Ventura Avenue from Foothills to Crestline Circle.
