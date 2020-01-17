Gladys Lang felt the love Thursday afternoon as friends from the area and across the country stopped by to show her their affection, whether that was asking her to autograph a “happy 100th birthday” napkin or giving her a hug.
“Oh boy, I can burst out in tears,” she said while sitting in her wheelchair surrounded by friends at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
“I’m so happy for her because she looked forward to it for a long time,” said Janet Potts, who traveled from Las Vegas to celebrate her friend’s centennial.
What is the key to living to 100?
“I always said I wanted to live until 100 and chase the old men in my wheelchair. I haven’t been able to do that because there are only two old men (at the Legacy),” Lang said.
“Oh, what the heck. We are going to take you to other parts of the home so you can find others,” Potts told her.
A few adventures
Lang grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, and moved to northern Nevada on the Triune Ranch, where she first listened to the radio for the first time.
“I lived on a ranch in Nevada when they first got the radio. Man did that scare us,” Lang said. “The worst part of it was we didn’t know how to shut it off.”
After she married Al Lang, her aunt and uncle paid for their honeymoon, a six-month trip around the United States and parts of Canada including London, Ontario. Gladys said that was her favorite place to visit on the trip “because they had great roller rinks and the people were wonderful.”
They did run into a problem during the trip.
“We got stuck coming out of Canada because they were starting World War II, and I had a book that I wrote everything we’ve done, where we stopped (and where we) had lunch,” Lang said. “They took it away because they thought I was a spy.
“Yeah, it was a mess because they had to get a hold of Aunt Rose so she would verify that I wasn’t a spy.”
After the honeymoon, the Langs moved to Billings, Montana, where they operated a linen supply business. The former mayor of Gillette, Denzil J. “Peanuts” Dalbey, later reportedly encouraged the Langs to open up a similar businesses in Campbell County. They agreed and opened up A&G Laundry.
Gladys said they did laundry for many people over the years including the cast of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Part of the film was shot at Devils Tower.
“(Richard) Dreyfuss, they were a bunch of great people,” she said. “We always had food for them, too, when they were waiting for their laundry.”
In their free time, Gladys and Al often hung out at the American Legion. Al served in the U.S. Army under General George Patton during World War II.
“In Germany, they were celebrating, because that was in the end (of the war), and he got shot in the butt,” Lang said with a laugh.
While they operated their laundromat, they met Don and Hazel Vassar, who would become lifelong friends and helped celebrate with her Thursday.
“I’m going to live to be a 100 and I wanted to see what it looks like,” he said.
The next phase
Gladys’ husband died in 1977.
After Al’s death, Gladys met and developed a relationship with Harold “Mac” McEntyre. They were together for about 30 years.
Gladys, a diehard Broncos fan, attended Broncos games with “Mac” and over the years accumulated a slew of team merchandise — including a framed autograph deposit slip former wide receiver Vance Johnson signed — that she dedicated a room in her former house for.
“Mac” died in 2017. But despite the personal losses, Lang continues to move forward one day at a time.
About a year ago, she sold her home and moved into the Legacy. She regretted it at first, but that changed as she got used to her new environment.
“It’s pretty nice and they treat you great,” she said.
“The food is great, the people are wonderful and I don’t have any work to do,” Lang added. “They’re friendly, they’re nice.”
Toward the end of the celebration, Lang sat in her wheelchair surrounded by a few of her friends when she paused to reflect.
“It’s been quite an interesting life for me,” she said. “I love Gillette. I really do anyways. It’s been a nice town.”
