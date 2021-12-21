A 17-year-old boy was arrested for driving while under the influence after he crashed the car he was driving into a commercial building after 1 a.m. Sunday, causing about $10,000 in damage.
Officers responded to the report of an accident in the 1200 block of West Warlow Drive, where they found the 17-year-old man who had crashed a gray 2003 Toyota into the building. He admitted to drinking “several alcoholic beverages” and officers determined he was driving east on Warlow Drive when he lost control of the car and crashed into the building, Police Lt. Kelly Alger said.
