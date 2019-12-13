Driving by St. Matthew's Catholic Church on Thursday you may have observed a group of dancers. Dressed in vibrant yellows and reds, shaking maracas and their clothes crackling from the wood beads knocking against each other, the dancers made their way back and forth across the parking lot. Reaching the end, they would spin and make their way back, all to the beat of a steady drum.
The dancers were celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe Feast Day. The day honors Jesus' mother Mary, who has been the patron saint of the Americas for almost 50 years. The story goes that Mary appeared to Juan Diego on Dec. 9 and again Dec. 12, 1531.
