The suspect in a crime spree, which included two stolen pickups, a damaged gas station and a brief car and foot chase, was arrested late Monday afternoon near M.G. Oil Company off of Highway 14-16.
The arrest came after about a day of searching between the Sheriff’s Office and Gillette Police Department.
Officers first responded to the report of a 40-year-old man, later identified as Cody Fuger, crashing into the Sinclair on Dove Road near Antelope Valley at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Fuger allegedly went into the gas station, asked for a cigarette, grabbed a Gatorade and left without paying.
A trailer that was attached to the 2007 Chevy detached when it hit the gas station, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Soon after, deputies found a truck matching the Chevy’s description driving on Garner Lake Road. Deputies tried to stop the Chevy truck after it made a turn into oncoming traffic, but it sped up, headed south on Garner Lake Road. The truck reached speeds of nearly 90 mph, Reynolds said. Deputies stopped the pursuit as the truck approached the Highway 59 intersection due to unsafe driving on the part of the Chevy’s driver.
At about 9 p.m., officers spoke with a 44-year-old man on Jayhawker Street who said a man matching the description of Fuger had tried to steal a camper from his driveway. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt and was trying to connect the camper to the truck, Police Cpt. Kelly Alger said. The man left when the 44-year-old man threatened to call police.
Officers also spoke with the 47-year-old owner of the 2007 gray Chevy who reported it stolen and also showed video of Fuger taking the truck from the Wyoming Corporate Cleaning’s lot. Video also showed Fuger using a skid steer to flip over a camper trailer and damage a shed. Damages were more than $15,000.
Early Monday morning, deputies went out to Blackhawk Crane and Rigging where employees had found pieces of scrap metal from Hibbs Auto Body and Sales brought into the yard. The pieces were valued at about $50 and both businesses were near where Fuger was seen taking the Chevy.
A 68-year-old woman reported a suspicious person to deputies at about 10 a.m. Monday. She said the man knocked on the back door of her home on Rocky Point Drive and told her he was searching for his dog. The man matched Fuger’s description and was not wearing a shirt but did ask the woman for a shirt, Reynolds said.
The woman’s camper appeared to have been slept in, and deputies searched the area for about two hours looking for the man, Reynolds said.
At about 4 p.m. Monday, police received a report of Fuger driving a red and cream colored Chevy near East Side Liquors, Reynolds said. Deputies and officers went to the area and stopped the pickup. Fuger then fled on foot and officers arrested him after a short chase near M.G. Oil Company.
The owner of the red and cream Chevy, a 59-year-old man, was out of town and didn’t know Fuger. Deputies searched the truck and found a handgun. Reynolds said it wasn’t reported as stolen at the time, but the truck owner said it wasn’t his.
Alger said two baggies of meth were found in a cigarette pack in Fuger’s shirt, weighing about 0.5 grams.
Between the crimes in the city and county, Fuger was arrested for felony theft, felony burglary, interference with an officer, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and drug possession.
