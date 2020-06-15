A 27-year-old Gillette man was arrested on two counts of suspicion of domestic battery, false reporting and use of a controlled substance Saturday morning.
A 22-year-old woman reported they got into a fight in a Rozet home Saturday morning. The suspect allegedly took her phone away, then later head-butted the victim in the face in the bathroom, breaking her glasses. He then called 911 to report she pointed a gun at him, which did not happen, Campbell County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Hieb said.
