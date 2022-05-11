Author Lorna Whisler will hold book signings for her new book “Rozet, Campbell County, Wyoming and its Homestead Families (1880-1949)” on Saturday and Sunday.
Whisler will hold her book signing in Gillette from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Rockpile Museum and in Rozet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rozet Bar.
