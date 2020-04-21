Workers at Campbell County Hospital received a treat Monday morning in the form of 600 boxes of Girl Scouts cookies from the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming.

Overall, 8,000 boxes were delivered to 13 hospitals across Montana and Wyoming as part of the Girl Scouts Hometown Heroes program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.